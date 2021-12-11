Apple rolls out firmware updates for Airpods

Today, Apple released a new software update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The update brings Apple’s truly wireless earbuds and premium headphones to version 4C165.

Apple has released a fresh firmware update for its truly wireless earbuds and wireless headphones after three weeks. The company does not offer release notes for AirPods firmware changes, which is unfortunate. Users will have to wait for the update to arrive on their AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, and then dig around to see what’s new.

To check your AirPods firmware version: