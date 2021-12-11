Assam Police recovered Maradona’s heritage Hublot watch

A heritage Hublot watch of football icon Diego Maradona was recovered from Assam’s Sivasagar district on Saturday morning, police said, after it was purportedly stolen from Dubai.

According to the police, the accused person worked as a security guard at a Dubai firm that was safekeeping the late Argentinian footballer’s stuff. Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stated that the accused is suspected of being involved in the theft of a safe containing the limited edition Hublot watch. The accused returned to Assam in August after a few days at the company, taking leave of absence because his father was ill.

According to the officer, the Assam Police leapt into action after the Dubai Police contacted India with details regarding the accused. The accused was then apprehended at his home around 4 a.m., and the watch was retrieved, he added.