DRDO successfully tests Pinaka – ER Multi Barrel Rocket System

Pokhran: The Defence Research and Development Organization’s (DRDO) on Saturday successfully tested Pinaka-ER Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at Pokhran Range, Rajasthan. The Pinaka-ER Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System was developed jointly by the DRDO Laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune.

Pinaka is an all-weather, artillery multi-barrel rocket system. It can fire 72 rockets in 44 seconds. Indian Army has been using Pinaka for the last 10 years and the Pinaka ER is the upgraded version.

Earlier on December 8, DRDO successfully test-fired an air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I. The test-firing was carried out from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast.