Emma Watson praises Indian rural women for Chipko movement

Harry Potter alum Emma Watson praised Indian rural women for defending trees and forests during the Chipko Andolan, a nonviolent social and environmental movement that began in the 1970s. Watson posted a black-and-white photo on her Instagram account from one of the most well-known environmental conservation efforts led by Indian rural people in the 1970s, the Chipko movement.

Watson praised the Indian rural women for protecting trees and forests and commented, ‘Thank you for your dedication to preserving our forests and trees! The women seen here were part of the Chipko movement in India during the 1970s, which was a nonviolent social and environmental movement led by rural peasants, notably women. They’re defending a tree from logging by the government. The demonstrator’s principal method of embracing trees to protect them from loggers is reflected in the Hindi name Chipko, which means to hug or to cling to.’