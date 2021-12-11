Former Pakistan captain attacks BCCI’s move to replace Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declared earlier this week that Rohit Sharma would be the new ODI captain. After succeeding the 33-year-old in T20Is last month, the Indian opener took over as full-time captain in the white-ball format.

The announcement elicited varied reactions from fans and the cricketing community, owing to its abruptness. Kohli had also stated that he was looking forward to leading the squad in ODIs and Tests after confirming his decision to step down as T20I captain ahead of the World Cup.

The ‘bottom-line’ for the decision, according to the BCCI President, was that there couldn’t be two captains for two separate white-ball formats.

While supporting the BCCI’s decision to have one captain for ODIs and T20Is, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes the entire process should have been managed better. ‘The BCCI did not want Kohli to step down (before T20 WC). In white-ball formats, however, having two different captains makes little sense. It would have been preferable if there was no offended person in this case.’ Butt said on his YouTube channel.