Gulf country suspends flights to and from Nigeria

Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia suspended flights to and from Nigeria. The decision was taken as the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 was detected in the African country.
According to the order issued by GACA, only people who have spent a period of no less than 14 days in a third country after their departure from Nigeria will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia. They must undergo 5-day institutional quarantine upon arrival and carry out RT-PCR test on first and the fifth day of the quarantine.
Saudi Arabia had earlier suspended flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and Comoros.
