India Meteorological Department predicts moderate rainfall in South India for next five days

Dec 11, 2021, 03:25 pm IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rainfall over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil N?du, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe for the next 4-5 days.

The national weather agency in its latest weather bulletin also updated that Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh may receive moderate rainfall or snowfall during December 13 to 15. Northwest and Central India will have a dry weather for the next five days. No cold wave conditions will be witnessed in these regions as there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures.

