Keep passwords as secure as Vicky-Katrina wedding: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police issued an appeal to the general public on Friday, capitalising on the buzz around Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

The Delhi Police took to their official Twitter handle to make a tongue-in-cheek remark about the wedding, likening it to the cybersecurity we should all ostensibly incorporate in our lives, jumping on the bandwagon of memes and tweets surfacing about the heavy security at the union of the two actors.

‘Hello people, Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding’, read the tweet. The public reacted positively to the tweet, with a flood of comments on the social media post. One user wrote, ‘Ha ha ha.. nice one…’ while another commented, ‘Hahahah… good sense of humour’.

Hello people, Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding. — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) December 10, 2021

Those who work in law enforcement are typically seen to be dismal and serious. However, there have been a few occasions in recent years where police agencies have employed wit and humour to get their message through.

The anticipation for Vicky and Katrina’s wedding had reached new heights, especially since the pair had kept the entire affair under wraps. The attendees at the wedding were told not to bring their phones and were given unique codes to use. On Friday morning, the couple, who married on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, were observed boarding a chopper to Jaipur airport.