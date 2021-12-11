KSRTC’s cool jungle tour from Kothamangalam to Munnar is winning hearts

KSRTC has organised a fun ride from Kothamangalam to Munnar, well known as Kerala’s Kashmir. You may have a lovely walk in the forest, soaking up the fresh air and admiring the lovely scenery. You may see the nature at its best.

The journey is part of KSRTC’s effort to plan low-cost trips. KSTRC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) is attempting to save the tourism business, which is in financial trouble due to the pandemic, with this novel tourism package. The venture has been a big success, with positive feedback from travellers.

On the trip, you might see wild elephants and other creatures if you’re lucky. In reality, instead of taking the typical route, the bus will take a detour through tea estates, along streams, rivulets, and waterfalls.

Kuttampuzha, Mamalakandam, Pazhampillichal, Kurangatti, and Mankulam are all stops on the bus route to Munnar. The trip’s strongest selling point is that it costs only Rs 550 per person and includes lunch and evening tea.

The bus will depart at 8 a.m. every morning from Kothamangalam and arrive in Munnar at 6 p.m. The journey was only supposed to happen on Sundays at first. However, as the number of enquiries has increased, so has the number of bookings.