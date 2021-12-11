Never do these things in bed

For having a healthy sex life, we should doing sex mistakes. Avoiding these will make your sex life happier.

Give your partner time by hugging, kissing and holding hands. Hugging for 30 seconds stimulates oxytocin, the hormone in women that creates sense of connection and trust

Ask your partner about their feelings, fantasies and favourite positions. For 80% of women, sexual intercourse alone won’t take them to orgasm as most sex positions don’t directly stimulate the clitoris.

Women like to be seduced. It helps to know what kind of turn-on your partner likes, whether it’s oral, visual, or mental. Most women need clitoral stimulation to have an orgasm. There are other ways to pleasure her.

Sex is not all about strength. The act of sex also requires more finesse. Men need to realize that pleasing a woman is not about going on ceaselessly with the sex. Sex is meant to be enjoyable, and to achieve that, partners do not need to go on a marathon.

The whole process of sex is meant to be a thing of totality and wholeness. Your wife’s most sensitive part needs to be discovered and paid attention to, but not at the expense of other body parts. Spread your kisses, touches and caresses and see how pleasing it’ll be for your bae.

Thinking that sex ends immediately after your orgasm is like the biggest mistake on this list, because it is the height of selfishness. Assuming that your orgasm is the point of the whole process is very annoying and every woman would find it uncaring and unfair. So even after you get an orgasm, try to see if your woman is satisfied yet.