Omicron: India records 32 cases from 5 states

Delhi: India reported a total of 32 Omicron cases across 5 states with patients exhibiting mild symptoms, said Union Health Ministry on Friday. Maharashtra (17) have reported the maximum number of cases along with Rajasthan having 9 new Omicron cases. So far Gujarat has 3, Karnataka 2 and Delhi has 1 such case.

Of total variants detected, Omicron cases account for less than 0.04%, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary (Health). Delta remains the most common variety, according to the government, even in areas where clusters of cases have been discovered. The government, on the other hand, is keeping an eye on the situation and due to the virus’s late onset, they will be able to make an evaluation only after mid-December, officials added.