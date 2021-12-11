Periya double murder suspects denied bail by CJM court

The bail applications of five accused men in the Periya double murder case were denied by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Ernakulam on Friday.

The court agreed with the CBI’s position that giving bail will enable the accused, who have great political clout in the ruling party, to sabotage the case in which two Youth Congress activists, Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal, 24, were stabbed to death on February 17, 2019, at Periya in Kasaragod.

The defendants, CPM Echiladukkam branch secretary P Rajesh alias Raju, Surendran alias Vishnu Sura, A Madhu alias Sastha Madhu, Reji Varghese, and A Hari Prasad, filed bail applications.

The CBI has charged the defendants with the murder plot, gathering and passing on information about the slain couple’s trip plans, purchasing and delivering weapons used in the murder, and organising transportation for the murderers.