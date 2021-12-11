PM Modi to launch Saryu canal project today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound state’s Balrampur area on Saturday to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project in an effort to win farmers in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the 6,623-kilometre-long canal system will provide reliable water for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land in nine districts in the region: Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Maharajganj.

Despite the fact that work on the project began in 1978, it was delayed due to a lack of, budgetary continuity, interdepartmental cooperation, and sufficient monitoring, according to the PMO, and it was never completed despite more than four decades.

The project was finally settled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government took active measures to complete it, according to the announcement, which noted that more than 4,600 crores of the project’s entire cost was funded in the previous four years.