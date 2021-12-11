Prohibitory order under Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai police imposed prohibitory order under the Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Mumbai for today and tomorrow. Police has banned all gatherings, rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles in the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) warned that violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions.

Mumbai police issued the prohibitory order keeping in view the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the recent violence in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded. BJP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has planned protest march in the Mumbai city.

Meanwhile, 7 new Omicron cases – 3 from Mumbai and 4 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation – were reported in Maharashtra on Friday. Thus, the total case tally has surged to 17.