DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat

Dec 11, 2021, 10:21 am IST

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian government banned  Sunni Islamic movement, Tablighi Jamaat. The Saudi government said that the organization is  one of the ‘gates of terrorism’ and a threat to society.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has instructed all the preachers in the mosques in the country to warn people about the Tablighi Jamaat during the next Friday sermon.

Also Read;  ‘We won’t accept if you claim to represent all Muslims,’ Pinarayi warns IUML…

Tablighi Jamaat (Society for Spreading Faith), the Sunni missionary movement was established in 1926 in India. The organization asks Muslims to return to a pure form of Sunni Islam. It has around 350 to 400 million followers all over the world.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 11, 2021, 10:21 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button