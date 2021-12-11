Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian government banned Sunni Islamic movement, Tablighi Jamaat. The Saudi government said that the organization is one of the ‘gates of terrorism’ and a threat to society.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has instructed all the preachers in the mosques in the country to warn people about the Tablighi Jamaat during the next Friday sermon.

Also Read; ‘We won’t accept if you claim to represent all Muslims,’ Pinarayi warns IUML…

Tablighi Jamaat (Society for Spreading Faith), the Sunni missionary movement was established in 1926 in India. The organization asks Muslims to return to a pure form of Sunni Islam. It has around 350 to 400 million followers all over the world.

His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques' preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab) — Ministry of Islamic Affairs ?? (@Saudi_MoiaEN) December 6, 2021