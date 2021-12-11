Urvashi Rautela gifts Bhagavad Gita to ex-Israel PM Netanyahu, teaches him Hindi

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela had previously won a beauty contest and will now serve as a judge in the Miss Universe competition. The actress also arrived at the site ahead of the ceremony on December 12. Rather than contestants or models, she was seen at the event with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The star was ecstatic to be invited to the occasion. She and the leader became friends after exchanging Hindi and Hebrew, their respective native tongues. Rautela also gave the leader a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. She took to her Instagram handle to share photos and videos of the great session and expressed her thanks to Benjamin Netanyahu for inviting her.

Sharing the picture of herself gifting the Bhagavad Gita to the former PM, she added, ‘A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return’.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the romantic comedy ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. The film had an OTT release last year. She will be next seen in ‘Inspector Avinash’ alongside Randeep Hooda.

