Vuity; the new FDA approved eye drops can burry the burden of reading glasses

Many are blessed with the colours and shadows of the world through their eyes. But there are millions out in this world who bear the burden of reading glasses to enjoy their vision. The new hit in the market, Vuity, the eye drop approved by the Food and Drug Administration will help 128 million Americans to replace reading glasses. Millions of Americans with age-related blurred near-vision, a problem affecting largely adults 40 and older, may benefit from a newly approved eye drop.

According to the company, the new drug takes effect in around 15 minutes, with one drop in each eye offering clearer eyesight for six to ten hours. Toni Wright, one of the 750 people who took part in the drug’s clinical trial, said Vuity is a life changer and she liked what she saw. Before Vuity, Wright could see clearly only with the help of reading glasses.

Vuity is the first FDA-approved eye drop to treat presbyopia or blurry near vision caused by ageing. According to Dr. George Waring, the trial’s primary investigator, prescription medicine works by utilising the eye’s inherent capacity to lower pupil size. A 30-day supply of the medicine costs around $80 and works best in adults aged 40 to 55. Headaches and red eyes were among the side effects discovered during the three-month experiment, according to the company.’This is something that we anticipate will be well tolerated long term, but this will be formally evaluated,’ Dr. George Waring said.

Vuity isn’t a cure, and the manufacturer advises avoiding taking the drops while doing activities in low light or when driving at night. The drops are for mild to moderate cases, and as eyes age, they become less efficient after 65. Users may also experience momentary trouble shifting focus between close and remote objects. The medicine is currently not covered by insurance. According to doctors who spoke with CBS News, insurance companies are unlikely to pay it because it isn’t ‘medically required,’ and glasses are still a cheaper option.