You will get thousands of rupees for this old 10 paisa coin

New Delhi: Old coins and notes are now sold at high prices. Collectos are ready to pay any amount for rare old coins and notes. So, if you’re also in possession of rare and collectable coins, you can also rake in thousands of rupees by selling them online.

An old 10 paisa coin is now auctioning for a huge price iin online platforms. The coin was released between 1957 to 1963 and were the first coins to be released in the Republic of India.In 1957, India had introduced a decimal system. So, a few 10 paisa coins had decimals inscribed on them. However, after 1963, the government had decided to withdraw the system and only paise were being written on coins.

Also Read: India’s pharmaceutical export to Pakistan increased to $ 152.32 million

These coins are made from copper-nickel metal and weighs about 5 grams and has a diameter of 23 mm.

Ashoka Pillar is inscribed on one side of the coin while on the other side, 10 Naye paise written in Devnagri script with ‘Rupaye ka dasvan bhag’ minted on it. At the bottom of the coin inscribed the year of minting with the mintmark.

How to sell old notes and coins:

Take a clear picture of the coin. Upload on eBay, Quickr or OLX.

The company will feature your advertisement.

Interested people will contact you upon the releasing of the advertisement.

You can the negotiate and fix your deal.