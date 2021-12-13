Amazon to increase Prime Membership up to 50 percent starting Dec 14

Amazon increased the subscription cost for Amazon Prime Membership. Customers will have to pay Rs 1499 for the annual plan, 50 per cent more than the previous plan for Rs 999, starting tomorrow, (Tuesday, December 14). The Amazon Prime service’s monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription options will all be affected by the modification, which was announced earlier this year. As a result, users will be able to purchase an annual Prime membership for Rs. 1,499, a price increase of Rs. 500 or more than 50% above the previous price of Rs. 999. The monthly and quarterly Amazon Prime membership costs will be adjusted in the same way.

According to information on a dedicated support page, the new Amazon Prime membership pricing in India will take effect at 12 a.m. on December 14. Customers can still pay the old pricing in the meanwhile. The monthly plan will have a 39% increase from 129 to 179 and the quarterly plan would increase by nearly 39% to Rs. 459 from Rs. 329.