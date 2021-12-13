Austria drops lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

Three weeks after reimposing severe measures to stem a rising outbreak of coronavirus infections, Austria lifted lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across the country on Sunday.

The guidelines, which differ location wise within the country, generally enable theatres, museums, and other cultural and leisure venues to reopen on Sunday. On Monday, the shops will open.

Restaurants and hotels in some areas will reopen on Sunday, while other will open later in the month. Restaurants will be closed until 11 pm in all cases, and masks will be required in public transport and inside stores and public spa ces.