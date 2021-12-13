DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsexamsIndiaNEWSEducation

CBSE drops out controversial passage from Class X exam paper; students to be awarded full marks

Dec 13, 2021, 03:21 pm IST

 

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that they dropped the controversial comprehension on families, women and disciplining children from its class 10 English board exam paper and full marks will be awarded to all students for its accompanying questions.

 

‘As the passage in one set of question paper  in class X English Exam is not  in accordance with  guidelines of the board  with regard to setting of question papers, it has been decided to drop the question  and award full marks to the students for this passage’, the official tweet read.

 

Since different comprehension passages had been featured in other question paper sets, the Board also notified that full marks will be awarded to students for passage No. 1 for all sets of the Class 10 CBSE English Language and Literature.

 

The passage had featured in one set of the Class 10 English Term 1 board exam question papers on Saturday. The three-paragraph long passage drew criticism for being ‘retrograde’ and offensive to women.

The passage in CBSE’s English exam the Congress leader was referring to was- ‘In twentieth-century children became fewer and feminist revolt was the result…Father’s word had no longer the authority of holy writ…’ ‘Married women now retained their identity and some pursued separate careers,” it further read and concluded with “emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over children’. ‘In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline’, it added.

