DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Germany approves 60 billion euros for climate, modernisation fund

Dec 13, 2021, 08:32 pm IST

The German government authorised 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in funds for climate change mitigation and modernization on Monday, a decision that the country’s new finance minister called as a ‘booster’ for Europe’s largest economy.

The money would be deposited into a government fund being reconfigured as a ‘climate and transformation fund,’ according to the extra budget authorised by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Cabinet. It will be used  as fund for climate change programmes as well as infrastructure improvements in Germany.

According to Finance Minister Christian Lindner, ‘60 billion euros for future investments are a boost for the economy,’ which is still recuperating from the coronavirus outbreak.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 13, 2021, 08:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button