Greatest inspiration: Abhishek draws on-screen similarities with dad Big B

Abhishek Bachchan’s newest film, Bob Biswas, may not have created much of a splash in theatres, but it certainly made a lot of noise on OTT. It’s been a week since the film’s premiere, and the actor had been flooded with praise for his portrayal of a cold-blooded serial murderer onscreen.

The actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday to reflect on his biggest source of inspiration. Abhishek Bachchan, who gave the title to his iconic father and actor Amitabh Bachchan, drew cinematic parallels to show how his father has influenced him.

Sharing a collage of him and BigB, Abhishek wrote, ‘Like father, like son! My greatest inspiration. @amitabhbachchan #kasmevaade #bobbiswas #piku #Thebigbull’.

To play the part of Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan underwent a major bodily transformation. The actor gained weight, reaching a total of roughly 105 kg, and decided not to go for prosthetics.