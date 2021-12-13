Guv rejects CM’s request to continue as chancellor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he had no reason to alter his decision just hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked him to continue as Chancellor of Universities. ‘I would not reconsider unless I am able to maintain university autonomy and progress the cause of higher education in Kerala,’ the Governor said at a press conference in Delhi on Sunday.

The Governor was asked about the leadership vacuum at the top of Kerala’s universities now that the Chief Minister, too, has no plans to take over as Chancellor. ‘If the government wants to leave the universities orphaned, so be it,’ Khan said.

Earlier in the day, the Governor also rejected the Chief Minister’s statements. Pinarayi stated that the governor had not been subjected to any pressure from the government. The Governor, on the other hand, said that requesting a legal opinion from the Advocate General in the Kannur VC case was an attempt to ‘browbeat me into submitting myself to their views.’