‘I’m a toddy tapper’s son, why abuse my father?’ Pinarayi slams ‘casteist’ IUML activists

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan restated on Sunday that he was proud of his late father’s profession in response to casteist insults hurled at him by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) followers.

During a protest march the other day, a group of IUML activists declared, ‘Kerala was not provided as dowry for the toddy-tapper.’ Vijayan’s father Koran was a toddy tapper.

‘What wrong did my father do to you? When I was in high school, the poor man died. Was it his fault for being a toddy-tapper?’ Vijayan inquired at the CPM’s Kannur district conference.

He said, ‘I am proud to call myself the son of a toddy-tapper,’. The chief minister went on to criticise IUML leader Abdurahman Kallayi for making disparaging remarks about Public Works Minister PA Muhammad Riyas.

Kallayi eventually apologised and was also booked for making derogatory statements against Riyas who married Vijayan’s daughter Veena. The chief minister, on the other hand, was adamant about not sparing the man.

‘All I can say is that it is a reflection of your culture. You could say those things based on what you’ve seen. My only piece of advice is to make sure you recognise your own mother and sister’ Vijayan expressed his thoughts.