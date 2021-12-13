Italy slaps a $1.3 billion fine on Amazon for allegedly harming third-party vendors

v

Amazon was fined 1.13 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by Italy’s antitrust authorities on Thursday, accusing the corporation of abusing its dominating position on its website against independent sellers, in violation of European Union competition regulations.

The fine is one of the most significant one in Europe against the online retail giant, which grew in particular in Italy during Covid-19 lockdown that prevented locals from visiting the stores to buy non-essential things.

Europe has been at the forefront of measures to rein in giant digital companies, most notably by fining Google billions of dollars in three antitrust actions. The movement is gaining traction around the world as regulators and lawmakers accuse internet giants of stifling the competition and failing to prevent dangerous content from appearing on platforms.