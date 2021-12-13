Josh Hazlewood to miss second Test at Ashes

Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Monday that Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss the second Ashes Test in Adelaide due to a side injury.

Hazlewood got injured during Australia’s nine-wicket victory against England at the Gabba. In his absence, Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser will bowl for Australia at Adelaide Oval. Hazlewood bowled sparsely in England’s second innings in the series opener, and instead of flying to Adelaide with the squad, he went home to Sydney for a scan on Sunday.