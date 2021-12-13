Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test Covid positive

On Monday, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and her closest friend Amrita Arora were both diagnosed with COVID-19. The duo has recently been photographed attending parties and gatherings with their group of pals, allegedly breaking various COVID-19 rules.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared a photo of Kareena, Amrita and wrote, ‘#kareenakapoorkhan #amritaarora have tested covid positive.’ However, the actresses are yet to provide formal confirmation.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an RTPCR test to everybody who has come in touch with Kareena and Amrita.

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor threw a lovely get-together for Kareena and Amrita at her Mumbai residence. They were joined by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Poonam Damania and Masaba Gupta. Kareena was also spotted with her bestie Malaika and Karisma at Karan Johar’s celebration. The actress was then brutally ridiculed for covering her face from paparazzi while in her car.

Also Read: Greatest inspiration: Abhishek draws on-screen similarities with dad Big B

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now anticipating the release of her film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ an official Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning ‘Forrest Gump.’ In the Hindi version, Aamir Khan plays the lead role. The film, which was supposed to be out on Valentine’s Day 2022, will now be released on Baisakhi 2022.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in the character of an army commander.