Kashi Dham inauguration: PM Modi takes holy dip in River Ganga; Offers prayers at Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip in the River Ganga in Varanasi, on Monday. He also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday ahead of inaugurating phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

The PM arrived at the temple on Alaknanda cruise, a double-decker boat and took a holy dip in the River Ganga. He also took water from the Ganga for the ‘jalaabhishek’ at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Later in the evening, he will also witness the Ganga Aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome as soon as he reached Varanasi as they showered flower petals and chanted slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’. A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.