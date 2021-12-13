Marakkar to be streamed on Amazon Prime this week; Release date announced

Days after theatrical release, OTT gaint Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date of Mohanlal’s big-budget movie ‘Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte Simham’. The movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 17, its makers announced through social media.

‘I’m glad that people will have the opportunity to watch the movie at their home’, Mohanlal expressed his excitement. Marakkar was reportedly one among the most costly purchases by Amazon in India. The movie will have OTT release in 4 languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Mohanlal expressed happiness over the digital release of the movie. After much delays and confusion, the film was released in theatres on December 2, and is coming to small screens just after 14 days of theatrical run.

Also read: ‘She was a noble soul’: Raj Babbar remembers his late sweetheart Smita Patil

‘Marakkar’, the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, has a budget of Rs 100 crore. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Cinemas, the film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Sunil Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique and the late Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. Priyadarshan and Ani IV Sasi have penned the script, and the action scenes of the film are choreographed by Thyagarajan and Kasu Neda.