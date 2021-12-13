Rajinikanth Foundation to train 100 poor students for TNPSC exams

The Rajini Makkal Mandram announced on Sunday that the Rajinikanth Foundation will give training to 100 students from underprivileged and marginalised communities for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) group exams.

V.M. Sudhakar, the convenor of Rajini Makkal Mandram, announced the news on Twitter. Sudhakar said, ‘On the occasion of superstar Sri Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday, our beloved Thalaivar is happy to announce that Rajinikanth Foundation shall train 100 students from the poorest and marginalised strata of society for the group exams conducted by the TNPSC’.

Everyone, from fans to friends to representatives of the film industry, looks forward to December 12 every year. The actor’s well-wishers gathered outside his Chennai residence to greet him on the occasion and a large throng can be seen in videos and photos standing together while expressing their joy.

Rajinikanth began his career as a supporting actor in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal. He is known for his powerful performances and inhabiting classic characters on the big screen. He is set to begin production on his 169th film, directed by Desingh Periyasamy, in the near future.