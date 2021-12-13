‘She was a noble soul’: Raj Babbar remembers his late sweetheart Smita Patil

On the occasion of her 35th death anniversary, actor-politician Raj Babbar remembered his late wife, actor Smita Patil, and shared an old picture of her on Instagram.

‘Smita was a noble soul – something which reflected so vividly in her craft. She had a captivating presence but what stood out was her sensitive self. In the short span she had, she touched so many lives and always left an indelible impression. Fondly remembering her today’, Babbar captioned the post.

Smita Patil who started her career as a television news presenter, made her debut in Bollywood with Mere Saath Chal (1974). She went on to feature in several films, and was also a two-time National Award winner. Raj had tied the knot with theatre personality Nadira Zaheer but got into a relationship with Smita. Later, he married Smita without divorcing Nadira, to whom he got back with after Smita’s death. While Raj and Nadira have two children- Juhi and Aarya, he and Smita have a son, actor Prateik Babbar. Smita died of childbirth complications at the age of 31, just two weeks after giving birth to Prateik.