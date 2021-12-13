Spectacular stumping by Sanju | Watch Video

Sanju Samson may have struggled to get going in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the Kerala captain had a wonderful stumping against Chhattisgarh in the Elite Group D encounter at Rajkot on Sunday.

Sanju performed a lightning-quick leg-side stumping to dismiss Sanjeet Desai, who was standing up to medium-pacer M D Nidheesh. Before Sanju had to cut short his post at the wicket , the Chhattisgarh opener had scored 32 and combined 93 for the second wicket with captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia.

Watch Sanju’s Post Here

During the chase, Sanju fell for a golden duck. Kerala, on the other hand, went on to win by five wickets with more than 15 overs to spare.

Sanju was so happy with his glovework that he shared the video on Facebook with the caption ‘Kollallee.’ (impressive, no?)