T20: West Indies wins toss, elects to field against Pakistan

Virus-hit West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the first Twenty20 match on Monday.

Three West Indies players, left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, allrounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Karachi and are self-isolating for 10 days.

Regular skipper Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury, while another veteran allrounder, Andre Russell, is playing in Australia’s Big Bash League.

West Indies gave debuts to fast bowler Dominic Drakes and top-order batsman Shamarh Brookes in their first Twenty20 match since the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

For the first game of the three-match series, Pakistan named a full-strength squad, with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim as the three fast bowlers. Shadab Khan, vice-captain, and Mohammad Nawaz are the two spin alternatives.