Terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar, J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir police stated on Monday that two unnamed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Srinagar’s Rangreth neighbourhood.

‘Update on the #SrinagarEncounter: Two unidentified #terrorists have been killed. There is an ongoing search. More information will be forthcoming’ the police tweeted.

Security officers have initiated a search operation in the area, according to officials.

The operation took place a day after a local Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama region. According to the authorities, the 42 Rashtriya Rifle of the Indian Army and the 130 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sealed off the Bargam area of Awantipora based on specific intelligence reports.