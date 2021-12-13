Tharoor appears with the next tongue twister .. brave it for now!!

Shashi Tharoor, known for his use of obscure English words, offered a new head-scratcher to the BJP on Sunday: ‘Allodoxaphobia’. Explaining what the word means, Tharoor explained that it means an irrational fear of opinions. Using the word as an example, the Congress leader wrote, ‘The BJP government in UP files sedition and UAPA cases against people because its leadership is allodoxaphobic’.

The word of the day, and the last seven years, has been allodoxaphobia, which refers to an irrational fear of opinions. The tweet reads: ‘The BJP government in UP slaps sedition & UAPA cases on people due to its allodoxaphobia,’ he wrote. The author explained the word further: ‘In Greek, allo means different, doxo means opinion, and phobos means fear’.

Tharoor has not been shy about sending Twitterati searching for their dictionaries before. His unusual use of English words such as ‘farrago’ and ‘troglodyte’ has stumped people in the past. A farrago means a mixed mixture, whereas a troglodyte is someone who is considered to be old-fashioned and ignorant.