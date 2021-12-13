‘TMC stands for Temple, Mosque, Church’, Mamata Banerjee claims during Goa poll campaign

Panaji: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday that TMC stands for ‘Temple, Mosque, Church’. She made the statement while adding that the party is alternative to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s rule during her campaign in poll-bound Goa.

‘TMC means ‘Temple-Mosque-Church’. We fight the BJP. Is there a chance of winning? Do you have the confidence that we can win? If you are confident, then do not step back. March ahead’, Banerjee said while addressing party workers in Panaji. ‘We are not here to cause vote-splitting but to unite the votes and make the TMC alliance win. This is BJP’s alternative. If someone wants to support it, it is up to them to make a decision. We have already made a decision. We will fight and die but we will not step back’, she added.

Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day tour to goa, has held a meeting with leaders of the TMC’s Goa unit. The party has started its aggressive campaigns ahead of the assembly polls slated in the state for early next year.