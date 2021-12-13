Veteran Singer P Jayachandran honoured with JC Daniel Award

Thiruvananthapuram: Famous playback singer P. Jayachandran has been awarded the JC Daniel Award 2020, for his lifetime contribution to the Malayalam film industry. Kerala Minister Saji Cherian announced the news through a press release, which added that the award will be presented on December 23, 2021 at the Durbar Hall of the Secretariat.

JC Daniel Award, the highest honour given by the state government, carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a statuette. P Jayachandran is the 28th recipient of the honour which was instituted in 1992. The award was previously bagged by renowned filmmaker Hariharan. The prize money was increased from Rs 1 lakh in 2016 to Rs 5 lakh.

The jury noted that P Jayachandran, who has been in the film industry for more than half a century, has made his mark in the history of Malayalam film music. The jury consisted of previous JC Daniel Award winner Adoor Gopalakrishnan Chairman, actor, screenwriter and director Ranji Panicker, actress Seema, Chalachithra Academy Chairman Kamal and Culture Department Principal Secretary Rani George IAS .

The 77-year old singer, popularly known as ‘Bhava Gayakan’, entered the film industry by singing Bhaskaran’s song ‘Oru Mullappoomalayumai’ to Chidambaranath’s music in 1965 in the film ‘Kunjali Maraikkar’. He has sung over 10,000 songs in various languages. In 1985, he won the National Award for Best Playback Singer. He has won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Singer five times.