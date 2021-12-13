Vicky Kaushal’s cousin gives tour of his wedding venue in Rajasthan, shares video

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the most anticipated event of the year, took place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan. Their fans are overjoyed to see them together and have showered them with love.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been sharing pictures from their wedding to express their joy and seek blessings from their followers. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s cousin shared a video on her YouTube channel showing a glimpse of the Six Senses Fort. She can be seen in the clip presenting her accommodation and the venue.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to Rajasthan with their families on Monday. Both actors were pictured at the Mumbai airport (separately). Their wedding festivities began on Tuesday with a Mehendi ceremony. The pheras are said to be preceded by a sehrabandi ceremony. The sangeet was held on Wednesday.

Also Read: Ankita shares pics of her pre-wedding function, calls her mehendi ceremony ‘memorable’

The pair had been dating for the past two years. The celebrations took place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan, Malavika Mohanan, and Sharvari Wagh were among the few film industry personalities who attended the wedding.