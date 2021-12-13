‘We will talk with proof’: Akhilesh claims credit for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has claimed credit for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Monday, just weeks before Uttar Pradesh’s assembly elections.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has stated that his government approved the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project and that he has documented evidence.

‘They’re bringing Kashi Vishwanath Corridor just to make sure the public doesn’t ask this question. The Samajwadi Party’s government was the only one to have the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor approved’ Akhilesh told reporters on Sunday.

‘The documents will be delivered to you. we’ll talk with proof this time,’ He added.