BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu enters pre-quarter final

Huelva: In badminton, reigning World Champion PV Sindhu defeated Martina Repiska of Slovakia in the women’s singles event of BWF World Championships held at Huelva, Spain on Tuesday. The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu beat Repiska by ’21-7,21-9′.

Sindhu had won silver medal at the BWF World Tour Finals last week. She won her second Olympic medal earlier in August.

Also Read: Who is Priyank Panchal, Gujarat batter who replaced Rohit Sharma for SA Tests?

Indian players Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will play their 2nd round matches today. India’s HS Prannoy had also entered the second round by defeating NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong.

??????? ? Reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 gets off to a strong start with an emphatic 21-7, 21-9 victory over ??'s Martina Repiska in the round 2 and marches into the pre quarters at #BWFWorldChampionships2021 ?#WorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/YBzDks6SwZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, India’s Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan lost to Denmark’s Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow in the mixed doubles first round match. Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to Ou Xuan Yi and Zhang Nan of China in the men’s doubles match.