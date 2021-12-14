BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen enters pre-quarter final

Huelva: India’s ace badminton players, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth entered the pre-quarter final of men’s singles event of BWF World Championships held in Huelva, Spain on Tuesday.

Lakshya Sen defeated Kenta Nishimoto of Japan by ‘ 22-20,15-21,21-18’. He will face Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand next. Kidambi Srikanth beat Li Shi Feng of China by ’15-21, 21-18, 21-17′ in 69 minutes. He will face the winner of the match between fourth seed Chou Tien Chen and China’s Lu Guang Zu.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan by ‘ 27-25 21-17’ in 43 minutes.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu beat Martina Repiska of Slovakia by ‘ 21-7, 21-9’ in women’s singles. India’s HS Prannoy and men’s doubles pair MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila yesterday advanced to the second round after registering brilliant victories.