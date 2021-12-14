Dubai Duty Free announces special 25% discount for three days

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free (DDF) has announced a special 25% discount on a wide range of products for three days from December 18 to 20. The discount offer was announced to mark the 38th anniversary of DDF.

The discount offer will be available for all departing, transiting and arriving passengers at Dubai International Airport. The offer will also extend to Dubai Duty Free’s Home Delivery service, available for UAE residents.

As part of the 38th Anniversary celebrations, Dubai Duty Free will also conduct Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws on the anniversary day of December 20. The 25% discount is also applicable to Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets.