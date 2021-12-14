India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage reaches near 134 crore

New Delhi: the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated that 133. 90 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. The ministry also informed that more than 140.38 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far. In this more than 17.06 crore unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers being the first to be vaccinated. Frontline workers had been vaccinated from February 2. Vaccination for citizens over the age of 60 and for those aged 45 and above with certain comorbid disorders began on March 1. From April 1, the country started vaccinating all citizens above the age of 45. The government broadened its vaccination campaign from May 1, enabling anyone above the age of 18 to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate has improved to 98.37%. The country also reported 5,784 new cases and 7,995 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Over 65.76 crore tests have been conducted so far.