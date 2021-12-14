iOS 15.2 released with App privacy report; Get details here

Apple has launched iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and HomePod Software Version 15.2 for compatible devices. The addition of Apple Music Voice Plan compatibility, which allows users to access Apple Music through Siri, is a feature that all of these new upgrades bring to customers. App Privacy Report, included in the newest iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS updates, allows users to see the data accessed by apps, including both third-party and Apple’s native apps.

According to the official changelogs, Apple Privacy Report is one of the most important features that iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 deliver. The opt-in feature builds on the existing Record App Activity function, allowing you to monitor how frequently apps access your data, such as your location, camera, and microphone. It will also provide you information on an app’s network and website network activities, including which Web links were accessed through your installed apps and which websites you visited directly within those apps.

App Privacy Report can be enabled by navigating to Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report. It’s possible that the function will take some time to reveal app data.