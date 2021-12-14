Patient care takes a beating; PG medicos strike enters 14th day

The strike called by post-graduate (PG) medical students in government medical college hospitals in Kerala have entered the 14th day on Tuesday. The government has softened its stand and has effectively persuaded house surgeons not to join the agitation as patient care has been severely hindered. The Health Minister is set to meet with PG doctors on Tuesday.

The health department has earlier stated that there will be no discussions with the PG doctors. On Monday, the private secretary of Health Minister Veena George met with representatives of home surgeons, a day after they threatened to boycott duty. Their demands were relayed, particularly those about workload and compensation.