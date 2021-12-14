DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Second Omicron case reported in China ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

Dec 14, 2021, 04:32 pm IST

 

Beijing: Health authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detected one infection of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday. A 67-year-old man who entered China from overseas in November and flew to Guangzhou after quarantine last week, tested positive while he was isolated at home in the city.

 

The case follows China’s first Omicron detection in the northern Tianjin city, a person who had also arrived from abroad. The Winter Olympics which is scheduled to be held in Beijing is slated to commence on February 4th next year.

