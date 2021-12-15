Actress Ankita Lokhande shares pics from her wedding to Vicky Jain

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got married in a magnificent wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of their family and friends. The actress shared beautiful photos from their wedding day on her social media handle. Ankita wore a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra for the wedding. She finished off her bridal ensemble with a long veil and rich traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky Jain wore an ivory sherwani.

Sharing the pictures, Ankita wrote, ‘Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!’

Ankita’s pals from the industry, including actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Srishty Rode, were in attendance for the couple’s wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The wedding of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has been the buzz of the town. On social media, their wedding hashtag #AnViKiKahani became a trending topic.

The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations began on Saturday with a Mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and a sangeet night, which was attended by celebs such as Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, and Ekta Kapoor.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dating for the past three years. Ankita had previously been linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020. Currently, the actress is starring in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.