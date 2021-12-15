Actress Kiara Advani buys Audi A8L worth around 1.6 crore

Purchasing a new vehicle is usually a significant investment. A new addition to your collection, no matter how many four-wheelers you have, is a cause for excitement. Kiara Advani is poised to begin her festivities after purchasing a sleek new automobile. Her images posing with the ultra-rich model have gone viral and congratulatory messages have been flooding in for the Bollywood star.

The Audi A8 L is priced at Rs 1.6 crore. Kiara picked up her new car today, and her images were shared on the Audi India Instagram handle. ‘Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @kiaraaliaadvani to the Audi experience. #FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L’, read the caption.

On the work front, Kiara was most recently seen in Shershaah which was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Critics gave the picture a favourable rating, and the public gave it a thumbs up as well. Next, she will star with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Neetu Kapoor in Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’. The film will be released on June 24, 2022.