An emirate in UAE announced new rules to enter from within UAE

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi has released updated entry rules to enter the Emirate from within the UAE. The new entry rules will come into effect from December 19.

Abu Dhabi Media Office informed that EDE scanners will be used to scan people at entry points. These scanners can detect potential Covid-19 cases very fast and all Potential positive Covid-19 cases will be referred to an on-site testing center, where they will be given a free antigen test. The results will be given in 20 minutes. The authorities took this decision as new Covid-19 cases are surging in the emirate.